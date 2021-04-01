Die Abwärtskompatibilität ist Teil des Cloud Gamings (Beta)
Wie Microsoft angibt, können jetzt auch abwärtskompatible Spiele im Xbox Game Pass Ultimate genutzt werden. Somit können die Spiele jetzt mit einem Android-Gerät durch die xCloud auch mobil gespielt werden. Darunter befinden sich Fable II, Fallout New Vegas und Gears of War.
Das sind die Titel, die nun auch per xCloud gespielt werden können:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Double Dragon Neon
- Fable II
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Jetpac Refuelled (unterstützt Touch Control)
- Kameo
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Viva Piñata (unterstützt Touch Control)
- Viva Piñata: TIP (unterstützt Touch Control)
Quelle: news.xbox.com
