Das sind die Spiele-Charts aus Deutschland im September 2023
Die Firma GfK Entertainment hat basierend auf aktuellen Handelszahlen für den Zeitraum vom 11.09.23 bis 16.09.23 die Top-Seller der Videospiele in Deutschland bekanntgegeben. Auf der Xbox Series ganz vorne dabei: Starfield.
Xbox Series
1. ( 1 ) Starfield Standard Edition (Bethesda)
2. (NEU) Mortal Kombat Premium Edition (Warner)
3. (NEU) The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft)
Xbox One
1. ( 1 ) Hogwarts Legacy Warner
2. ( 2 ) Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (Rockstar Games)
PS5
1. (NEU) Mortal Kombat Premium Edition (Warner)
2. (NEU) The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft)
PS4
1. ( 2 ) Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (Rockstar Games)
2. ( 1 ) Hogwarts Legacy Warner
3. (NEU) The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft)
Switch
1. ( 2 ) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) 2. ( 1 ) Fae Farm (Phoenix Labs)
...
5. (NEU) Baten Kaitos I & II (Nintendo)
Quelle: Gfk Entertainment
