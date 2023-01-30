Das sind die Neuzugänge für den Xbox Game Pass Ende Januar 2023
Wie Microsoft angekündigt hat, wurde jetzt das Game Pass Angebot weiter aufgestockt. Darunter der neue Shadow Drop-Titel Hi-Fi Rush und Age of Empires II Definitive Edition.
Das sind die Game Pass Neuheiten:
- Jetzt erhältich: Hi-Fi Rush (Cloud, PC, und Xbox Series X|S)
- 27.01.23: GoldenEye 007 (Cloud und Konsole)
- 30.01.23: Roboquest (Game Preview) (Konsole)
- 31.01.23: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Cloud und Konsole)
- 31.01.23: Inkulinati (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
- 31.01.23: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 02.02.23: Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 02.02.23: Grid Legends (Cloud) EA Play
- 07.02.23: Hot Wheels Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Quelle: Microsoft
