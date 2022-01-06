Das sind die Neuzugänge für den Xbox Game Pass Anfang Januar 2022
Microsoft hat sich nicht Lumpen lassen und bringt jetzt direkt zum Jahresanfang ein paar sehr ordentliche Titel in den Game Pass. Darunter Mass Effect Lengedary Edition, Embr und Spelunky 2.
Diese Games erwarten euch:
- Jetzt erhältlich: Gorogoa (Cloud, Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt erhältlich: Olija (Cloud, Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt erhältlich: The Pedestrian (Cloud, Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox
- 06.01.22: Embr (Cloud, Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox
- 06.01.22: Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Konsole, PC) EA Play
- 06.01.22: Outer Wilds (Cloud, Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox
- 13.01.22: Spelunky 2 (Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox
- 13.01.22: The Anacrusis Game Preview (Konsole and, PC) ID@Xbox
Quelle: Microsoft
