Das sind die deutschen Videospiele-Charts Ende Juli 2023
Die Firma GfK Enttertainment hat mal wieder die offiziellen Spiele-Verkaufs-Charts für Deutschland veröffentlicht. Diese basieren auf den Handelsangaben vom 24.07.23 bis 29.07.23. Ganz vorne auf der Xbox dabei: Diablo 4, dicht gefolgt von dem neuen Actiontitel Remnant II.
Xbox Series
1. ( 1 ) Diablo 4 (Activision)
2. (NEU) Remnant II (THQ Nordic)
Xbox One
1. ( 1 ) Hogwarts Legacy Warner
2. ( 2 ) Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (Rockstar Games)
PS5
1. (NEU) Remnant II (THQ Nordic)
2. ( 2 ) Hogwarts Legacy Warner
PS4
1. ( 1 ) Hogwarts Legacy Warner
2. ( 2 ) Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (Rockstar Games)
Switch
1. ( 1 ) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)
2. ( 3 ) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)
Quelle: Gfk
0 Kommentare